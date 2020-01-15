GM says over 1,350 temps will get full-time jobs by March 31

FILE – This May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company’s world headquarters in Detroit. General Motors is suing Fiat Chrysler, alleging that its crosstown rival got an unfair business advantage by bribing officials of the United Auto Workers union. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in U.S. District Court in Detroit, alleges that FCA was involved in racketeering by paying millions in bribes to get concessions and gain advantages in three labor agreements with the union. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

More than 1,350 temporary workers at 14 General Motors facilities in the U.S. will get full-time positions before the end of March, the company says.

The workers will start at $21 to $24 per hour depending on their seniority. They’ll get improved health care benefits, company 401(k) contributions and annual profit-sharing checks.

Eventually they’ll reach the top wage for a full-time production worker of $32.32 per hour.

The manufacturing plants and other sites are in Michigan, Indiana, New York, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky.