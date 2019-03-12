Giant wolf 'Yuki' who was dropped off at a kill shelter rescued by wolf sanctuary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: Shy Wolf Sanctuary

(WFLA) - A photo of a giant wolf rescued by a sanctuary in Naples is going viral on social media.

"Yuki" was dropped off at a kill shelter at 8 months old, that's when the sanctuary stepped in to provide a home for the big guy and he has been with the shelter since 2008.

Yuki is one of the highest content wolfdogs at the sanctuary where he is currently staying.“His DNA testing came back as 87.5 % Gray Wolf, 8.6 % Siberian Husky, and 3.9 % German Shepherd.”

The photo has attracted a lot of much-needed attention, helping to raise awareness for "Yuki" as he is terminally ill with blood cancer and is not up for adoption as he will live out the rest of his days at Shy Wolf.