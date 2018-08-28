Four abducted Ohio kids believed to be traveling to Florida with armed, dangerous man

Four abducted children are believed to be headed to Florida with an armed and dangerous man.

Police in Lima, Ohio say the four kids, ages 8 to 12, were abducted by their mother, who does not have custodial rights.

Detectives say Marianne L. Merrit, 40, and her four kids are with Charles Perkins, 39, who has been abusive toward children and is armed and dangerous.

Warrants have been issued for Perkins’ arrest.

The abducted children could be traveling in a dark blue, 2000 Chrysler Voyager that has a white passenger door and Ohio license plate FMQ3175.

Lima police released the following descriptions of the children:

Damara Croley: 13 years-old, 5’ 03” tall, weighs 180 lbs, has brown hair and blue eyes. Damara was last seen wearing a red OSU shirt and Spiderman pants.

Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley: 12 years-old, 5’ 1” tall, weighs 120 lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes. Benjamin was last seen wearing yellow, smiley emoji pants.

Patience Wilson: 9 years-old, 4’ 5” tall, weighs 80 lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes. Patience was last seen wearing a white top and dark blue or black leggings.

Damien Wilson: 8 years-old, 4’ 5” tall, weighs 111 lbs., has blonde hair and blue eyes. Damien was last wearing a blue shirt and red and black shorts.

If you see them, call 911.