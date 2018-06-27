Former taxi driver accused of murdering Uber driver in Florida

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) - Okaloosa County investigators confirm Timothy Layne Anderson, a former taxi cab operator, has been charged with the murder of an Uber driver.

Filip Kirilov, 29, was shot multiple times inside his van, which was discovered around 6:30 a.m. Sunday with the engine still running at the intersection of Nautilius Court and Propoise Street.

The van was equipped with a video camera recording out the front windshield, which recorded audio of a man's voice telling Kirilov where to drop him off. Thirty seconds later the first gunshot was heard followed by two more, according to investigators. The camera also showed the suspect running away from the van.

Investigators made an emergency request for the Uber records pertaining to Kirilov's fare log and found a fare for "Joe Smith" with a phone number linked to a Tracfone.

On Monday, deputies made contact with a "suspicious man" identified as Anderson at a McDonald's on Harbor Drive in Destin. Using video surveillance from various businesses, investigators were able to track Anderson’s movements, including the purchase of a Tracfone from the Destin Walmart on June 13 with the same phone number used to call for an Uber Sunday morning.