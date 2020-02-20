Former Razorback Darren McFadden sentenced to jail time in Whataburger DWI case

MCKINNEY, Tex. (KNWA) — Former Razorback Darren McFadden was sentenced to jail time after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges related to a drunk-driving case at a Whataburger in Texas.

On January 21, 2019, the College Football Hall of Fame inductee was charged with resisting arrest and DWI after employees at a Whataburger in McKinney called to report a man who was asleep in the drive-thru, according to a police report.

The running back, a Little Rock native, was twice a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy during his playing career at the University of Arkansas. McFadden was named the Player of the Year by Sporting News and the Walter Camp Foundation in 2007 and won the Doak Walker Award twice.

After college, McFadden was selected fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders in the NFL Draft. He ended his professional career with the Dallas Cowboys, retiring in 2017.

McFadden was sentenced to four days jail time after pleading guilty at a courthouse in Collin County, Texas on February 14, according to court records.

He has since been released.