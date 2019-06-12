Ford recalling 1.2 million Explorers over suspension issue
Ford has issued a recall of 1.2 million Explorers. The company says the SUV's from model years 2011 may have suspension issues.
Ford said that cars frequently ride over rough terrain may experience a fractured toe link on their rear suspension, which can affect steering and increase the risk of an accident.
One customer reported hitting a curb due to the issue but, the carmaker is not aware of any related injuries.
It will spend about $180 Million in repairs, at no cost to owners.
Ford has also issued recalls recently for several vehicles including the F-150, Taurus, Flex and Lincoln MKS and MKT.
More Stories
-
DENVER (AP) - A welcome surge of melting snow is pouring out of the…
-
DALLAS (AP) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the slayings of…
-
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - A federal prosecutor on Wednesday told jurors in…