Ford recalling 1.2 million Explorers over suspension issue

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 05:54 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 05:54 PM EDT

Ford has issued a recall of 1.2 million Explorers. The company says the SUV's from model years 2011 may have suspension issues. 

Ford said that cars frequently ride over rough terrain may experience a fractured toe link on their rear suspension, which can affect steering and increase the risk of an accident. 

One customer reported hitting a curb due to the issue but, the carmaker is not aware of any related injuries. 

It will spend about $180 Million in repairs, at no cost to owners. 

Ford has also issued recalls recently for several vehicles including the F-150, Taurus, Flex and Lincoln MKS and MKT. 

 

