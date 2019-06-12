Ford recalling 1.2 million Explorers over suspension issue

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Ford has issued a recall of 1.2 million Explorers. The company says the SUV's from model years 2011 may have suspension issues.

Ford said that cars frequently ride over rough terrain may experience a fractured toe link on their rear suspension, which can affect steering and increase the risk of an accident.

One customer reported hitting a curb due to the issue but, the carmaker is not aware of any related injuries.

It will spend about $180 Million in repairs, at no cost to owners.

Ford has also issued recalls recently for several vehicles including the F-150, Taurus, Flex and Lincoln MKS and MKT.