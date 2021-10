*The forecast video above is from News 8 at 11 on Friday. Tune into News 8 at 6 on Saturday for the latest forecast.*

An upper level low that's been spinning its gears across the lower Great Lakes this past week will finally start nudging to the east, which means more cloud cover and few showers to deal with this weekend. Don't write off any outdoor plans just yet though, because there will be plenty of dry time too.