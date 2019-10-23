Facebook CEO defends new cryptocurrency at Capitol Hill

NEW YORK (WROC) — Faceboook founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is currently testifying to the House Financial Services Committee about the company’s new cryptocurrency called Libra.

Zuckerberg is discussing how the service will be regulated. The CEO will also answer questions about election security and rules involving political campaign ads on the site.

Zuckerberg says the site itself does not fact check politicians.

“Chairwoman, our policy is that we do not fact check politicians’ speech and the reason for that is that we believe that in a democracy it’s important that people can see for themselves what politicians are saying. Political speech is some of the most scrutinized speech already in the world,” said Zuckerberg.

He also testified in congressional hearings last year.