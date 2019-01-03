‘Extremely intoxicated’ man gets foot caught in steering wheel, found hanging outside truck

Police say an “extremely intoxicated” man fell out of his truck window and somehow got his foot caught in his steering wheel, leaving him hanging upside down from the driver’s side.

And to think this all happened while the man was trying to flee the scene of a crash near Cathedral City, which is located southeast of Palm Springs.

CHP Los Angeles shared a picture of the “extremely intoxicated” man on Facebook, saying he had been involved in a hit-and-run just before it was taken.

Authorities say he was trying to gain entry into a gated area but had failed to pull up close to the keypad and somehow fell out head first.

Firefighters had to cut the steering wheel to free the man.

His freedom was short-lived however. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and a hit-and-run.