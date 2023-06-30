ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With this ruling, anyone who took out federal student loans before June of 2022 and makes less than $125,000 a year must regroup to figure out how they’ll take on this debt again. But there are some options.

Over 40 million students who applied for Federal Student Loans were initially eligible to have up to $10,000 in forgiven or $20,000 if they received Pell Grants.

Lauren Meyers who attends SUNY Oswego believes this would have made a big difference as she enters her senior year.

“I feel like it would be fair for those that can afford it to absorb some of that,” Meyers argued. “Because some of us whether we can afford college or not it’s something that we have to go through. So, it would make more sense to go through the work that we have to do and have a little freedom at the end.”

When Wanya Bruce graduated from D’Youville University in May of 2020, the pandemic made it difficult for him to start a career in the field he majored in. Now he has to account for the $10,000 when paying back his loans. Putting off essential purchases.

“I was in the process of buying a house a couple of months ago,” Bruce stated. “But I couldn’t find what I wanted to. Now I’m in a place that’s more expensive. I would have made some different decisions because my bills and stuff like that everything is going to have to be calculated.”

The Consumer Credit Counseling of Rochester advises those impacted by student debt to budget what they have to spend three months in advance. But if you can make payments now, do so before interest rates pick up. All options can be found at studentloans.gov.

“If your income has significantly decreased, then log on there and restructure your income-driven repayment or sign up for income-driven repayment,” Senior Advisor Pamela Hart said. “If your income has increased, I highly recommend not recertifying until 6 months which is the requirement.”

In their ruling, the Supreme Court determined President Biden did not have authority under the Heroes Act of 2003 to cancel student debt without going through Congress.