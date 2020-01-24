Virginia elementary student fights off would-be kidnapper

Police say the student had only made it a couple yards off school grounds when the suspect approached them from behind and picked them up.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a Belle View Elementary School student as they were walking home from school on Wednesday.

Police say the student had only made it a couple yards off school grounds when the suspect approached them from behind and picked them up. The child fought the man off and he ran away. The student returned back to school and told administrators, who called police.

“When physical contact was applied the student courageously defended themselves, employed self-defense tactics and were able to escape what could have been a disastrous outcome,” said Second Lieutenant Patrick Brusch.

The victim believes the man was in his forties and about 5’11” tall. He had short brown hair, a trimmed grey beard and red bumps on his face. The suspect was wearing a brown hooded jacket, loose blue jeans and boots.

Police have been in touch with area businesses and are asking homeowners to review any security footage they may have to see if they captured the incident.

Anyone who has information or has surveillance images they believe are helpful are asked to call our Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 6. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.