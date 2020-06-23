1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

East Texas teen publishes children’s book thanking law enforcement for their service to the community

National

by: Katie Carver

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 15-year-old Savannah Solis isn’t afraid to speak up for what she believes in, and she has made it her mission to thank police officers for everything they do.

Over the last five years, she has written over 9,000 homemade cards thanking law enforcement officers and has given them to stations across 26 different states. Now, she has written a children’s book to spread her message titled “She Believed She Could, So She Did.”

“I wrote it for the younger generation because I want them to see the good,” said Savannah. “I wrote it to inspire kids to thank law enforcement.”

The book is about painting officers in a different light, and thanking them for their service. It is also about following your dreams. Savannah herself hopes to become a police officer one day.

She continues to share her mission despite the increase of police backlash following George Floyd’s death in police custody. While her mother was afraid she might get some online hate, Savannah still stood up for law enforcement officers and their families.

“It is really hard without encouragement and I want to show them that there are people out there that love you and are there for you,” she said. “I just want to show them that we are supportive of them.”

She encourgages other kids take the #SavannahChallenge.

  1. Thank a Law Enforcemnet Officer
  2. Ask to take a picture with them
  3. Post the picture on social media

You can follow Help Savannah Say Thank You on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss