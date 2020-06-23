East Texas teen publishes children’s book thanking law enforcement for their service to the community

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 15-year-old Savannah Solis isn’t afraid to speak up for what she believes in, and she has made it her mission to thank police officers for everything they do.

Over the last five years, she has written over 9,000 homemade cards thanking law enforcement officers and has given them to stations across 26 different states. Now, she has written a children’s book to spread her message titled “She Believed She Could, So She Did.”

“I wrote it for the younger generation because I want them to see the good,” said Savannah. “I wrote it to inspire kids to thank law enforcement.”

The book is about painting officers in a different light, and thanking them for their service. It is also about following your dreams. Savannah herself hopes to become a police officer one day.

She continues to share her mission despite the increase of police backlash following George Floyd’s death in police custody. While her mother was afraid she might get some online hate, Savannah still stood up for law enforcement officers and their families.

“It is really hard without encouragement and I want to show them that there are people out there that love you and are there for you,” she said. “I just want to show them that we are supportive of them.”

She encourgages other kids take the #SavannahChallenge.

Thank a Law Enforcemnet Officer Ask to take a picture with them Post the picture on social media

You can follow Help Savannah Say Thank You on Facebook.