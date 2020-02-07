Weinstein lawyers take aim at his accusers’ memories

Live Now
RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade gives update on budget crisis
1  of  221
Closings
ABC Head Start Agape Black Belt Center Albion Central Alfred State College Allendale Columbia Annie's Ark Aquinas Institute ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location Archangel School Avon Central Bermar Park DH Rochester Bishop Kearney Bloomfield Brighton Library Brighton Schools Brockport Central Browncroft Discovery Preschool Byron-Bergen Calvary Chapel Academy Canandaigua Canandaigua Day Hab Canandaigua Montessori CDS Monarch Charles Finney School Chili Public LIbrary Churchville-Chili Churchville-Chili Central School District Clyde-Savannah Cobblestone Arts Ctr. Colgate Divinity School Community Child Care Cornerstone Christian Acdmy. Creative Beginnings Child Care Dalton-Nunda Dansville Central Daystar Kids DDAWNY Family Committee Destiny School Dundee Central E. Palmyra Christian School East Henrietta DH Rochester East Irondequoit East Rochester Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastman Comm. Music School Eugenio Maria De Hostos Chrtr Exploration Elementary Charter School Fairport Central Fairport Public Library Faith Church- Brighton Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes Tech. & Career Finger Lakes WIC Fit by Five (Penfield) Fitzsimmons Dance Factory FLCC FLDDSO Cornerstone IEF FLDDSO Wayne Co.DH(Newark) Friendship Children's Ctr. Gananda Central Gates Chili Central Gateway Nursery School of Fairport Generations C. C. (Irond.) Generations C. C.(Stenson St.) Generations C.C.(St. John's) Generations C.C.(St. Mike's) Genesee Comm. Charter Geneseo Central Geneva City Schools GiGi's Playhouse Rochester Greece Assembly of God Greece Central Greece Christian Greece Montessori Gymnastics Training Ctr. Harley School Henrietta Public Library Henrietta Senior Center Hillel School Hillside Halpern Day Treatment Hilltop Industries Hilton Central Hochstein-Rochester Holley Central Holy Cross School Honeoye Central Honeoye Falls-Lima Hope Christian Preschool Hope Hall Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Ibero-American Action League Jewish Community Center Kendall Central Keuka College Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Kreative Kids Zone Childcare Center Lima Christian Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Livonia Central Lollypop Farm LVCO OFA SNP Lyndonville Central Lyons Central School District Marcus Whitman Marion Central Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. MCNS Preschool McQuaid Jesuit Meals-on-Wheels Wayne County Medina Central Mendon Child Care Center Metro Park DH Rochester Midlakes Education Ctr. Monroe BOCES #1 Monroe BOCES #2 Monroe Community Coll. Montessori School-Roch. Mosaic Health Lyons Mount Morris Naples Central Nazareth Elementary School New Life Ministries Newark Education Ctr. Newark Schools Newman Riga Library Norman Howard North Rose-Wolcott Northern Star Occupational Health Northside Christian Academy Northstar Christian Northstar Christian Daycare OASIS Ontario Co. Office for the Aging Ontario County Justice Coalition Orleans Co. Christian OSHER at RIT Palmyra-Macedon Parma Public Library Pearce Church Penfield Penfield Public Library Penfield United Methodist Preschl Penfield Village Nursery School Penn Yan School District Phelps-Clifton Springs Pinnacle Lutheran School Pittsford Central R Community Bikes R.M.S.C. Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Red Jacket Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roberts Wesleyan Coll. Roch. Academy Charter School Roch. ChildFirst Network Roch. Hearing & Speech Ctr. Roch. School for the Deaf Rochester City & Charter Rochester E.O.C. Rochester Koinonia Reunion Rochester Public Library Romulus Central Roosevelt Children's Ctr. Rush Nursery School Rush-Henrietta Central School District Saint Kateri School School of the Holy Childhood Seneca Falls Seneca Falls Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. ShiftDiff LLC Sodus Central Sodus Offices Spencerport Central Spiritus Christi Church St. Agnes Sch. Avon St. Ambrose Academy St. John Bosco St. John Neumann School St. John of Roch. St. John's Lutheran-Farmington St. Lawrence School St. Martin de Porres Parish St. Mary's School(Canandaigua) St. Patrick's Preschool-Victor St. Pius X School St. Rita's School St. Thomas' Episcopal Church St. Vincent de Paul Society Susan B.Anthony House Temple B'rith Kodesh Temple Beth El The Blessing Room Food Pantry Trinity Lamb Preschool Trinity Montessori Twelve Corners Presbyterian Church-Brighton Urban Choice Charter School Veterans Outreach Center Victor Central Victor Farmington Library Villa of Hope School Vincent's Treasure Trove W-FL PTECH at Newark Waterloo Central Wayland-Cohocton Central Wayne Central Wayne Education Ctr. Wayne Tech & Career Ctr. Webster Central Webster Montessori & W/A Wells College West Irondequoit Central School District WFL-BVTOO Wheatland-Chili Williamson Central Y. W. C. P. Charter School Yates Office Aging-Transportation Yates-Meals on Wheels

Weinstein lawyers take aim at his accusers’ memories

National

by: TOM HAYS and MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Warren Leight

Warren Leight arrives at a Manhattan courthouse to testify in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial in New York, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — With Harvey Weinstein’s fate hinging largely on what his accusers remember about what they say were sexual assaults years ago, his lawyers Friday turned to an expert known in the world of psychology for her studies of false, repressed and unreliable memories.

“It doesn’t take a PHD to know that memories fade over time,” cognitive psychologist Elizabeth Loftus told jurors at Weinstein’s New York City rape trial.

As memories fade, she said, people become more vulnerable to “post-event information,” including media reports that can distort what they remember. They also can distort their own memories with inferences and guesses about past events.

False memories “can be experienced with a great deal of detail, a great deal of emotion, even though they’re false,” she said. “The emotion is not a guarantee you’re dealing with an authentic memory.”

Loftus, 75, is expected to be the focal point Friday, a day after prosecutors rested their case against Weinstein after more than two weeks of testimony.

Co-author of the 1994 book “The Myth of Repressed Memory: False Memories and Allegation of Sexual Abuse,” she has been a controversial figure in her field. That’s in part because her work on behalf of big-name clients like serial killer Ted Bundy and because her testimony has often helped undermine people who say they are victims of sexual abuse or violence.

Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in March 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a different woman in 2006. Weinstein, 67, has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.

Weinstein’s lawyers are aiming to raise more doubts about the women’s allegations after highlighting inconsistencies in some of their accounts during cross-examination questioning about encounters that, in some cases, happened a decade or two ago.

But the judge barred Loftus from testifying about memories specific to sexual interactions, and she said that she also was not asked to evaluate any of the accusers or their testimony.

In her work on behalf of Ted Bundy, Loftus wrote later, she seized on “leading and suggestive questions” by investigators and “hesitations and uncertainties on the part of the victim” as signs of muddled memories.

On the stand Friday, she sounded a similar note, telling jurors that interactions with law enforcement “can lead people to want to produce details,” she said.

“Some can be accurate and some can be false and inaccurate,” Loftus said.

When prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon asked the witness whether she was originally asked to be a defense consultant, rather than a witness, she responded, “I don’t remember what I was asked exactly.”

“Is that due to post-event information?” Illuzzi quipped.

Weinstein’s lawyers skipped plans to start Friday off by calling a prolific Hollywood writer and director to the stand to testify about rape accuser Annabella Sciorra’s prescription drug use during a movie shoot in the early 1990s.

Warren Leight was at the courthouse on Thursday, but now it appears he will not testify.

Sciorra, now 59, testified that she was hooked on Valium when the film, “The Night We Never Met,” started shooting in late 1992, but she refuted defense suggestions that she was still on the drug the night she alleges Weinstein raped her in 1993 or 1994. She said she had weaned herself off by then.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault, unless they come forward publicly.

The first defense witness, an industry executive who remains a Weinstein ally, seemed blindsided on Thursday when a prosecutor confronted him with text messages that appeared to justify Weinstein’s behavior and bash his accusers.

Paul Feldsher, a former agent who once knew Sciorra, scolded Weinstein in November 2018 for “behaving like a cad.” But in another message shown to the jury, he stuck up for Weinstein, telling him: “I think the dog pile of actresses who are suddenly brave and recalling repressed memories are hideous.”

The defense had hoped Feldsher would discredit Sciorra by recounting a conversation he had with her in the early 1990s in which she supposedly told him she had “done this crazy thing with Harvey” but didn’t say she had been assaulted.

“My understanding was that she fooled around with him,” Feldsher testified.

___

On Twitter, follow Tom Hays at twitter.com/aptomhays and Michael Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak

___

For more coverage of Harvey Weinstein’s trial visit: apnews.com/HarveyWeinstein

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss