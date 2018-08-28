DQ giving away free Blizzards for Labor Day
WQRF - Dairy Queen locations will be giving away free small Blizzard on Labor Day by downloading DQ's new mobile app.
Starting Labor Day, customers can also pick up a $4 burger and Blizzard combo deal for a limited time, with a choice of a DQ Cheeseburger or KC BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger.
The chain is also introducing the return of the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, which features pumpkin pie pieces blended into DQ's vanilla soft-serve ice cream, crowned with whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg.
For more information, click here.
More Stories
-
PHOENIX (AP) - Rep. Martha McSally won the Republican nomination for…
-
HONOLULU (AP) - A soldier based in Hawaii who is accused of pledging…
-
LA VERNE, Calif. (AP) - A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled a wide…