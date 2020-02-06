Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating the shooting of a man in Brooklyn that involved a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, a case that is inflaming passions around New York City's sanctuary policies.

The shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the Bensonhurst neighborhood. Federal authorities were trying to arrest Gasper Avendano-Hernandez, a Mexican accused of being in the country unlawfully.