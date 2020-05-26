Live Now
Deputy helps paralyzed Florida man after wheelchair breaks during beach trip

by: Daniel Smithson and Nexstar Media Wire

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida deputy patrolling Navarre Beach on Sunday made one paralyzed Pensacola man’s day go from bad to much better. 

Sean Jones, who was paralyzed in a car accident nearly three years ago, and friend Spencer Crumpton headed to Navarre Beach Sunday for the first time since Jones’ accident. However, Jones’ wheelchair broke during the trip down to the beach, Crumpton said.  

That’s where Deputy Matt Robinson stepped in. Crumpton said he flagged down Robinson. Robinson was more than happy to help get Jones, 21, out to his fishing spot. 

Robinson helped get Jones on to the front of his sheriff’s office ATV and drove him to the shoreline. Crumpton said Jones enjoyed the ride.

“He was ecstatic,” Crumpton said. “He was laughing the whole time.”

Crumpton thanked Robinson for helping the two friends have a “wonderful time.”

GoFundMe donation page has been started to get Jones a wheelchair that can handle the sandy beach terrain.

