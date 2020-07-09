1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Crews continue work to remove Richmond’s Confederate statues

National
Posted: / Updated:

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY – Workers remove the statue of Confederate Naval officer Matthew Fontaine Maury on Monument Avenue Thursday July 2, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Maury was better known for his work in oceanography and other sciences before the Civil War. His statue is the second removed since a new state law was enacted on July first. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews were back at work Thursday removing Confederate monuments from Virginia’s capital city, a process that began last week after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered all city-owned Confederate statues cleared away amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racism.

Crews returned to the site of a monument honoring Confederate naval commander and scientist Matthew Fontaine Maury. A statute of Maury was removed last week, but a large bronze globe that was part of the monument was left behind.

The Maury statue was unveiled in 1929 — the last of five Confederate statues erected on Richmond’s Monument Avenue.

Four other monuments were removed last week, and a statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews Tuesday.

On Wednesday, workers used a crane to pluck a bronze female figure known as the South’s “Vindicatrix” from the remains of a monument to Jefferson Davis, the Washington Post reported. Also on Wednesday, crews took down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

Work to remove the statues began on July 1, the day a new state law took effect giving local authorities control over war memorials on their property.

Stoney said he was invoking his emergency powers to immediately remove the statues, saying he was concerned about public safety amid continuing protests and fears that protesters could get hurt if they tried to bring down the enormous statues themselves.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday by an unnamed plaintiff asks for an emergency injunction to halt the removal of the statues. The lawsuit alleges that Stoney violated state law by ordering the immediate removal of the monuments.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a Confederate heritage group wants to display the statues on private property. The Virginia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans said it has been working to find land in Virginia to display the “sacred” memorials, said Andrew Bennett Morehead, a spokesman for the Tennessee-based group.

“Those who wish to view these memorials can do so, and those who are not so inclined are free from the presence of these memorials on public property,” Morehead said in the letter to the Richmond City Council.

Richmond’s largest statue left standing is on state land — the massive monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Its removal, under the orders of Gov. Ralph Northam, has been blocked at least temporarily by a court injunction.

The statues were erected decades after the Civil War, during an era when Southern states were crushing attempts to achieve equality for Black people.

After years of little change, a growing number of these Confederate symbols are being removed, prompted by nationwide protests against police brutality and racism that appear to have inspired a profound shift in American thinking.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

