Courthouse to be named after late US Rep. Elijah Cummings

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, left, is joined by Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and other family of the late Congressman Elijah E. Cummings as he unveils a rendering of the plaque honoring Cummings’ legacy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 in Baltimore. The bronzed plaque is currently under design and will adorn the city’s East Courthouse Building, and courthouse will be named after the late congressman. Mayor Young also proclaimed Jan. 18, the congressman’s birthday, as Elijah E. Cummings Day in Baltimore. (Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

The city of Baltimore will formally name a courthouse after the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings in the first half of 2020. Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young on Friday unveiled the renderings of the bronze plaques that will be affixed to the building’s exterior.

One includes an image and biography of the congressman, and the other reads “Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse.”

The powerful Democratic congressman and civil rights champion died Oct. 17 at age 68 of complications from longstanding health issues. He had represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, which encompasses a large portion of Baltimore, since 1996.