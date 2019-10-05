Congress subpoena’s the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C (WROC) – Late Friday, House Democrats subpoenaed the White House, demanding documents related to President Trump’s contact with Ukraine.

They are also looking for any effort to cover up the request for the country to investigate Trump’s political rival Joe Biden. The White House issued a statement saying the subpoena changes nothing and is “more wasted time.” Trump said fighting corruption was his only motive in asking Ukraine to look into the Biden family.

“I don’t care about Biden’s campaign,” said the President. “I think I have an obligation to do it, probably a duty to do it, corruption. We are looking for corruption.”

On Capitol Hill, Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson made his second appearance before lawmakers since flagging the whistleblower complaint that triggered the impeachment probe.