Common’s #WeMatterToo push urges jail releases amid virus

1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Common’s #WeMatterToo push urges jail releases amid virus

National

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Common

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, Common introduces a performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Grammy and Academy Award winning rapper and his criminal justice reform organization Imagine Justice has launched a campaign with dozens of advocacy and activist groups calling attention to the threat coronavirus poses on millions of people jailed or imprisoned in the U.S. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper and activist Common went into quarantine concerned about incarcerated people he has met during visits to jails, prisons and juvenile detention centers around the U.S. and who aren’t able to maintain social distance or adopt rigorous hygiene routines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s a troubling time for them,” Common said, “because they are the people who usually are overlooked.”

On Wednesday, his criminal justice reform organization Imagine Justice launched a campaign with dozens of advocacy and activist groups calling attention to the threat that the coronavirus pandemic poses on millions of men, women and youths who are incarcerated in the U.S.

The campaign, dubbed #WeMatterToo, is urging authorities to immediately release people who have served the vast majority of their sentences, especially if they have existing health conditions that put them at greater risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19. Although state and local correctional institutions have already released thousands of people from confinement due to the pandemic, supporters of the campaign also want governments to pay for testing and housing for inmates after they are released.

Common said he also hopes to create greater public awareness about what happens inside the nation’s jails and prisons and the impact that has on society.

“We all have unanswered questions about the pandemic,” the Grammy and Academy Award winning rapper said. “But being in prison adds new levels to that questioning, because of the way that people have been treated in prison.”

A two-minute video for the campaign features the voices of inmates who say jail officials are not providing protective equipment or requiring social distancing and have not regularly sanitized shower facilities. The video, shared with The Associated Press ahead of the campaign’s launch, does not identify the inmates or where they are imprisoned.

COVID-19 outbreaks in jails and prisons around the country have caused alarm among advocates, who say inadequate mitigation protocol threatens both the lives of incarcerated people and correctional officers. Last month, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons released data that showed more than 70% of people in federal custody tested for COVID-19 were positive.

Similarly dire outbreaks have been reported in a handful of state-run correctional systems.

In Common’s hometown of Chicago, where the Cook County Jail is one of the nation’s largest jails, a federal judge last month ordered officials to ensure social distancing among the 4,000 people in custody. As of Tuesday, 161 inmates and 81 correctional officers were positive for COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s department. Many more inmates have tested positive but recovered. Seven inmates who have tested positive have died.

Guaranteeing prisoners’ safety during the pandemic is an issue of humanity, not politics, said Sam Lewis, executive director of the California-based Anti-Recidivism Coalition, one of nearly 65 partner organizations in the #WeMatterToo campaign.

“People have made mistakes that put them in jail,” said Lewis, a former life prisoner. “But that does not mean they should just die in those places. Accountability is not a death sentence.”

Before the pandemic, Common’s Imagine Justice group organized regular in-person visits to correctional facilities. Since the pandemic, visitation has been cut off or is severely limited at many facilities.

“Some of the strongest people I’ve ever met are in prison,” Common said. “I believe we can come out of this greater than we were before.”

___

Aaron Morrison is a member of The Associated Press’ Race and Ethnicity team. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronlmorrison.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss