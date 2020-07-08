1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Commerce Department IG seeks info on 2 Census hirings

National

by: ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s inspector general has asked the Census Bureau for information related to the hiring process of two men whose appointments to top positions have drawn sharp criticism. The bureau said Wednesday it plans to respond to the request.

Commerce Department Inspector General Peggy E. Gustafson sent a letter to Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham on Tuesday asking for the resumes of Nathaniel Cogley and Adam Korzeniewski and requesting other information about their hiring, including documents related to the creation of the new positions at the bureau, and expectations and goals associated with their jobs.

Cogley, a political science professor at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, who wrote a series of opinion pieces against the impeachment of President Donald Trump, has been named a deputy director for policy. Korzeniewski, a former campaign consultant to the pro-Trump YouTube personality known as “Joey Salads,” has been hired as a senior adviser to the deputy director for policy.

The Commerce Department letter also asks for descriptions of the new positions; correspondence or other documentation regarding the recruitment, interviewing, evaluation and hiring of the men; and any financial disclosures they have made, including to the Office of Government Ethics.

“You are obligated to cooperate with this request per Department policy,” said the letter, which asks for a response by July 20.

The hirings have drawn criticism from several sides, including from the world’s largest statisticians group. The American Statistical Association said in late June that the appointments of the two men with little experience at the agency “are in direct conflict with the bureau’s mission to ensure proper, accurate, and timely delivery of statistical information to the public.”

The 2020 census will determine $1.5 trillion in federal funding and how many congressional seats each state gets. In a statement announcing the appointments, Dillingham said the appointees would help ensure a complete and accurate head count of every U.S. resident.

During a conference call with reporters Wednesday, census spokesman Michael Cook said the bureau will respond to the letter. Cook said the bureau plans to address criticism of their hiring.

“You have to stay tuned for that response,” Cook said.

Thomas Wolf, a counsel with the Brennan Center for Justice, has said the appointments raise concerns that the Trump administration may try to violate long-standing protections ensuring that data is kept confidential and secure.

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, has said the appointments were another attempt by the Trump administration to politicize the bureau after failing in court to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss