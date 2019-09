NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: Renee Fleming attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

According to the Washington Post, opera singer Renée Fleming, a Churchville native, is set to perform at Senator John McCain’s memorial service.

On Saturday, the family will be having a memorial service for Senator McCain. Renée Fleming is set to preform the Irish ballad “Danny Boy”.

Fleming grew up in Churchville and is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music.