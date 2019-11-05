Chicago police officer saves woman’s life then proposes to fellow officer

CHICAGO (WROC) — A life saving emergency did not ruin a Chicago police officer’s picture perfect proposal.

Sergeant Mike Nowacki wanted to pop the question to a fellow police officer at the end of the ‘Hot Chocolate Race’ on Sunday. But another runner went into cardiac arrest just before the finish line.

Nowacki and another cop sprang into action.

“So I was almost done with the race and my plan was to propose at the finish line, but about 150 yards south of the finish line I hear people screaming ‘medic, medic’, my training kind of kicked in and I went towards the crowd of people,” said Nowacki.

Nowacki ended up saving the runner and getting Officer Erin Gubala to say ‘yes’.

The couple is now officially engaged. The runner is still hospitalized but she’s expected to be okay.