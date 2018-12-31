California bans retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits

California will soon ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits.

According to AB 485, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2019, a retail pet store operator will not be allowed to sell a live dog, cat, or rabbit unless the animals were obtained from an animal shelter, animal rescue or animal control agency.

The law would also require pet store owners to maintain proper records that show where every cat, dog and rabbit sold was obtained from.

Private breeders would still be allowed to sell dogs, cats and rabbits directly to individuals.

Supporters of the law say it’s aimed at encouraging families and individual buyers to work directly with breeders or to adopt pets in shelters. It also would ensure animals are bred and sold healthily and humanely, supporters said.

Pet store owners who violate the new bill would be subjected to a $500 penalty.

Thirty-six cities in California, including Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Francisco already have similar bans in place, but no statewide bans exist.