1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Brutal attack of man outside convenience store caught on surveillance video

National

by: CNN and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WARNING: THIS VIDEO MIGHT BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS

KLEIN, Texas (CNN) – Authorities in Texas are looking for a group of suspects after they were caught on surveillance video beating a man outside a convenience store Sunday.

The assault took place Sunday in Klein and apparently began with a dispute inside the store.

In surveillance video, the 24-year-old victim – who said he only stopped at the store to get snacks and cigarettes – is hit and kicked just after he walked out to the parking lot.

“I definitely want them caught,” said the 24-year-old, who asked that he and his girlfriend not be identified out of fear for their safety.

“I’ve gotten death threats,” his girlfriend said.

The encounter started inside the store. On the surveillance video, the man can be seen at the checkout counter, crowded by other customers.

“I looked over and I said there’s a line for a reason,” he said.

Words were exchanged – he said the group mocked his hair and clothes.

He paid and left.

In the parking lot, the group approached him and one of the assailants punched him in the face, then the blows came one after another. He says he just took the beating, which included six kicks to the head from five people in all.

“The fifth one, at the end, came out of the store (after purchasing his goods) and came up to me and kicked me in the face and said ‘black lives matter, b****.’”

The victim said they didn’t even leave quickly.

“It seemed like they were proud of it,” he said.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office is asking the public to call crime-stoppers with tips about who the attackers are so they can be held accountable.

“I really hope they’re caught before someone else gets hurt and I hope that the people take this and they don’t say it’s white against black – I don’t want this to be the statement,” said the woman. “I want it to be, ‘here’s a man who was checking out and stood up for himself and he was targeted for that.’”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss