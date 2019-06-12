Batavia Downs invites Tom Cruise and Justin Bieber to fight in Western New York

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Downs Gaming and Ground Force Fights have invited Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise to fight in western New York.

“Mr. Bieber hails from London, Ontario while Mr. Cruise was born in Syracuse, New York,” said Ryan Hasenauer, director of marketing for Batavia Downs. “Batavia is a perfect place for them to meet in the middle to settle whatever this beef is about. Batavia has an airport where both celebrities and any entourages can fly in. If they call ahead we can even send our Batavia Downs Shuttle Bus to pick them up.”

On Sunday night, Justin Bieber, 25, wrote on Twitter that he wanted to fight 56-year-old Tom Cruise. And no, we still don’t know why.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

On Tuesday morning, Batavia Downs said it’s holding a spot for the fight at its Throwdown at the Downs 2.0 event, which is scheduled for this Saturday.

“We would welcome both Justin and Tom to compete at Throwdown at the Downs 2.0,” said Richard Mitchell, Owner of Ground Force Fights. “Fights begin at 6 p.m. and we’d be happy to fit them onto the card whenever it’s convenient for them, given their busy schedules.”

So far, neither Cruise nor Bieber have responded to the invitation. Tickets can be purchased here.