Average American hasn't made a new friend in 5 years, study reveals

WFLA - The average adult in America has already peaked in popularity and hasn't made a new friend in five years, according to new research.

OnePoll and Evite surveyed 2,000 Americans and found that 45 percent of adults struggle to make new friends, with 42 of them blaming their struggles on shyness or introversion. 81 percent of those surveyed said lasting friendships are hard to find.

The study also found that for many adults, popularity hits its peak at age 23, and for 36 percent, it peaks even before age 21.

The majority of respondents blamed avoiding the bar scene and believing that others' friendship groups have already formed for the lack of new friends.

Other reasons include commitments to family (29 percent), a lack of hobbies (28 percent) and moving to a new city (21 percent). Sixty-three percent of respondents said moving away was the most common reason for ending a friendship.

Forty-five percent of respondents said they would go out of their way to make new friends if they knew how or had more opportunities.

“For the 45 percent who are looking to make new friends, the best and most underrated way to do that these days is still in-person. You can host a party, or something more low-key like book club or happy hour, and tell each of your guests to bring a friend,” Piera Pizzo, Evite’s in-house party specialist told the New York Post. “You’ll be surprised at how naturally social circles can come together, and at the lasting connections you can make when bonding face-to-face.”

Respondents had an average of 16 existing friends, three of which were lifelong friends, five of which they would feel comfortable hanging out with one-on-one and eight that they consider friends, but would not spend time with alone.

Nearly half of the respondents have remained friends with people from high school, and 31 per cent stating they still have friends from college.