1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

As nation confronts old demons, a 1770 slaying is recalled

National

by: WILLIAM J. KOLE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This Wednesday, June 3, 2020 photo, shows the relief sculpture on the Boston Massacre Monument on Boston Common that depicts Crispus Attucks, a black man, as the first person gunned down by British troops during the Boston Massacre on March 5, 1770. The attack helped touch off the American Revolution. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

BOSTON (AP) — Like George Floyd, he was black, in his mid-40s, and died at the hands of a white man. And like Floyd, he may have helped touch off a revolution.

Many in the Black Lives Matter movement are invoking Crispus Attucks — an African American gunned down by a British soldier in the Boston Massacre of 1770 — as a symbol of entrenched white-on-black violence and oppression.

Attucks is widely seen as the first casualty of the American Revolution, and 250 years after his death, he’s become a rallying figure for a nation battling old demons.

“Crispus Attucks was a black man and the first person killed during the Boston Massacre that started the Revolutionary War,” said Jeff Nadeau, 45, a health care industry worker in Los Angeles County.

“George Floyd was another black man killed who started this revolution. History does repeat itself,” he said.

To be sure, the circumstances of each man’s death are starkly different. Attucks, 47, died in a confrontation with occupying forces. Floyd, 46, died on Memorial Day in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee into the handcuffed man’s neck, ignoring cries that he couldn’t breathe.

But in memes on social media and in commentary on the airwaves, they’ve become inextricably linked by those who see troubling parallels in the two and a half centuries that separate them. Poignantly, if somewhat improbably, “Crispus Attucks” was trending on Twitter this week.

Attucks, of African and Native American descent, and four other men died on March 5, 1770, after British soldiers opened fire on an unruly crowd. The victims were posthumously hailed as heroes, with thousands turning out for their funeral procession and their burial together, and their deaths stoked anti-British sentiment throughout the colonies, leading a few years later to the war for independence from Britain.

Two years ago, a grassroots movement was launched to push Boston’s leaders to honor Attucks by renaming the city’s famed Faneuil Hall — which bears the name of a wealthy 18th-century slave owner — in Attucks’ honor. That campaign continues.

Attucks’ story has been retold at critical moments in the nation’s history.

In the 1850s, black abolitionists in Boston marked each massacre anniversary as Crispus Attucks Day, using the memory of his sacrifice to mobilize support for efforts to end slavery.

“They presented Attucks as the first martyr of the Revolution who died fighting for liberty. The image resonated powerfully in a nation that placed millions of African Americans in bondage despite its stated ideal of freedom,” reads a new exhibit by Revolutionary Spaces, “Reflecting Attucks,” in Boston’s Old State House.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. mentioned Attucks in his 1964 book, “Why We Can’t Wait,” noting that “the first American to shed blood in the revolution that freed his country from British oppression was a black seaman.”

Adding to the injustice of Attucks’ death, founding father John Adams — a lawyer — publicly defended the British soldier who shot him while privately praising Attucks’ courage.

“Our country was literally founded on the death of a black man,” tweeted Chris Echols, 37, an insurance company employee from Glendale, Arizona.

Miranda Adekoje, a Boston writer who’s working on a new play about Attucks, cautions that his indigenous roots — and the parallel suffering of native peoples today — shouldn’t be ignored.

“He represented two groups that were incredibly brutalized and still are,” she said. “The message of this play will resonate even stronger than it would have had George Floyd’s death not happened. These themes are centuries old.”

And Adekoje points to one way history isn’t repeating itself in 2020:

“The revolution that began with Crispus Attucks’ murder had no real regard for the lives of African and indigenous people,” she said. “The revolution that has begun as a result of George Floyd’s murder is for the sole purpose of making America inhabitable for all people.”

___

Follow AP New England editor Bill Kole on Twitter at http://twitter.com/billkole

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss