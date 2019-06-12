Army vet’s body returned to family missing three organs after mysterious death

An Army veteran died in a Pennsylvania prison under mysterious circumstances.

Everett Palmer Jr. went to Pennsylvania last April in order to resolve an outstanding warrant for a DUI charge.

His family says that two days later they were told Palmer had been arrested and then died behind bars at the York County prison under police custody.

Palmer’s body was returned to his family, and some of his organs were gone.

His heart, brain and throat were missing.

Attorney Lee Merritt said that the case reeks of a cover up.

“To this point when we have made demands we’ve either got no response at all or a vague promises for clarity in the future and that future has not come quick enough,” said Merritt.

This left Palmer’s mother, Rose Palmer, frustrated.

“The most frustrating part is my son being murdered and no longer being in our lives. How he was murdered and not having any answers,” said Palmer.

An initial autopsy by the York County Coroner’s Office stated Palmer died after an incident “following an excited state,” and it says Palmer was restrained after purposefully hitting his head against his cell door.

The updated autopsy listed the manner of death as “undetermined”.