*The forecast above is from News 8 at 6. Tune into News 8 at 11 for the latest forecast!*

It may have taken a little while, but the chilly, October feel has finally taken over as temperatures barely escaped the 40s all day long Friday. This is likely where we'll continue to stay even through the overnight into the weekend with a mostly dry, cloudy sky overnight. Drier air aloft keeps us mostly rain free, but we can't rule out an isolated lake enhanced shower for some with how cold the air is aloft.