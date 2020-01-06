Affidavit: Kidnap suspect pretended dead mom’s baby was hers

This undated booking photo provided by the Harris County (Texas) District Attorney’s Office shows Magen Fieramusca. Court records unsealed Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, state that Fieramusca, accused of kidnapping Heidi Broussard, a Texas mother who was later found dead, plotted to present Broussard’s baby girl as her own. (Harris County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A woman accused of kidnapping a Texas mother who was later found dead hatched an elaborate scheme to present the victim’s baby girl as her own, according to court records.

Last month, investigators found the infant, Margot Carey, along with the body of her mother, Heidi Broussard, at a home in the Houston area. They had been reported missing a week earlier in their hometown of Austin.

An arrest affidavit unsealed Monday says Magen Fieramusca, 33, abducted Broussard on Dec. 12 and packed her into a black duffel. Broussard’s body was later found in the trunk ofFieramusca’s car, according to the affidavit.

No one has been charged in Broussard’s killing. Police say they are still investigating.

Fieramusca is being held in the Travis County Jail on kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. She denied being in Austin at the time of Broussard’s disappearance, the affidavit states.

One of her lawyers called the nine-page affidavit “cursory” and asked the public not to rush to judgement. Attorney Brian Erskine said in a statement that Fieramusca’s legal team hasn’t yet received all the information requested from prosecutors, but that they “are exploring all options at our disposal to vigorously represent” her.

According to the affidavit, which was first reported by theAustin American-Statesman,Fieramusca and Broussard were friends and met about a decade ago at church camp. At one point, Fieramusca had a key to Broussard’s apartment and the women discussed being pregnant together, even considering that they might give birth on the same day, the court record states.

Broussard’s fiance, Shane Carey, told police that both women were expecting in late 2019, according to the affidavit. Fieramusca was “visibly pregnant” and would hold her hands under her belly to support the weight, he said. Fieramusca’s ex-boyfriend, Christopher Green, told police he believed she was carrying his child.

Carey said Broussard told him on Dec. 8 or 9 that Fieramusca had given birth to a baby girl, but he never saw any photos of the child, the affidavit states.

The record does not make clear whether Fieramusca was ever pregnant, but investigators found discrepancies in her account of giving birth.In one conversation, she told a Texas Ranger that she went to the beach with a cousin on Dec. 12. But she later told the same officer that she gave birth on that day, although she was unable to provide specifics of her delivery, according to the affidavit.

Green and Fieramusca continued to share a home even after they broke up. On Dec. 13, Fieramusca told Green that she had given birth without his knowledge and that the baby was in their home, the affidavit states.

An investigator later showed Green a missing persons flyer showing Broussard and her daughter. “That’s the baby at my house,” he allegedly responded.

Fieramusca is being held on a $600,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Feb. 3. Margothas been returned to her father.