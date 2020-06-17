Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Activists push for new police oversight board in Chicago

National
Posted: / Updated:

A pedestrian walks past protesters sitting on La Salle Street in front of Chicago’s City Hall, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, demanding that Mayor Lori Lightfoot enact the ordinance for an all-elected Civilian Police Accountability Council, CPAC. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

CHICAGO (AP) — A couple hundred activists gathered outside of Chicago City Hall on Wednesday to call on the mayor and City Council to create a new elected board that would have the power to investigate and fire police officers.

The activists hope to persuade Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the council, who were meeting at City Hall during the protest, to support what is called the Civilian Police Accountability Commission, or CPAC, ordinance, though they have been trying for months without gaining much ground. Aldermen have been reluctant to support CPAC and Lightfoot has been locked in a dispute about how such a commission might work.

Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, said Wednesday that she continues to support civilian oversight of the police but prefers a different approach than the activist-backed proposal.

“I think if people read it and see what it’s calling for, there are a number of things that are highly concerning, and I have some concerns about the legality of other parts of it,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot’s preferred plan to create a civilian oversight commission over the police force stalled in a City Council committee in March. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that a planned vote fell apart after a dispute over how much power the mayor’s office would have in approving police policy.

The mayor said Wednesday that she still hopes to get her preferred model for civilian oversight “over the threshold.” Under that model, commission members would be nominated by elected representatives from police districts, rather than directly elected by voters, as backers of the CPAC proposal want.

There has been a renewed push nationwide for more civilian oversight of police departments since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Some critics view the activists’ preferred approach as anti-police and opponents wonder if some provisions are even legal, including one that would ban anyone who has worked in law enforcement or who is related to someone in law enforcement from being on the commission.

As Wednesday’s protest went on outside the building, speakers inside the City Council meeting urged the mayor and the aldermen to take money out of the police department’s budget to fund social programs.

In Chicago, there is what is called the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. That office, commonly referred to as COPA, investigates police shootings and allegations of officer misconduct, but it only makes recommendations about whether officers should be disciplined or fired and doesn’t have the authority to do so itself.

That authority rests with the Chicago Police Board, an independent civilian body made up of private citizens appointed by the mayor with the advice and consent of the City Council.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss