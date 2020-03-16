5 dead, including officer and gunman, in Missouri shooting

Live Now
Gov. Cuomo: 950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, up 221 since Sunday, business closures begin tonight
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Allendale Columbia School Attica Central Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham First Bible Baptist Church First Presbyterian Church of Lyons Fit by Five (Penfield) Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Gymnastics Training Center of Rochester Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. McQuaid Jesuit Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe BOCES No. 2 Monroe Community Coll. Monroe County Public Schools Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northridge Church Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Pittsford Community Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Museum and Science Center Roosevelt Children's Center Seneca Park Zoo Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church The Father's House Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

5 dead, including officer and gunman, in Missouri shooting

National
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Five people including a police officer and a gunman have died in a shooting at a Missouri gas station after the gunman went inside and opened fire, police said Monday.

The dead also include three citizens, Springfield police Chief Paul Williams announced Monday, and an officer was injured along with another citizen.

Williams said police received reports of “multiple shooting calls throughout the city” late Sunday. As officers were responding, witnesses reported a vehicle crashed into a Kum & Go. gas station and convenience store, and the gunman ran inside and began shooting customers and employees, Williams said. The first two officers who arrived were shot.

Other officers pulled the injured officers from the store and then went inside, finding three citizens dead. The gunman also was found dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot, Williams said.

Officer Christopher Walsh died at a hospital, Williams said. He was with the Springfield police for 3 1/2 years, was an Army veteran and was active in the Army reserves. Officer Josiah Overton, whose injuries are not life-threatening, has been with Springfield police for two years, he said.

“Both officers showed significant bravery and were heroic in their actions,” Williams said.

The identifies of the other victims have not been released pending notification of relatives.

Police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting, the chief said.

He said it was too early to comment on the impact the shooting had on his department.

“We’re still investigating multiple crime scenes and dealing with grieving the loss of one of our own,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss