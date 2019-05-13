4-year-old calls 911, leads police to 7 toddlers left in hot car

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WFLA) - Seven toddlers between the ages of 2 and 4 were rescued from a hot car in Maryland after one of them used a cell phone to call 911, WJLA reported.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office was called to a parking lot at a shopping center in Waldorf and found the children who were “scared” and “sweaty." The car was unlocked, but all of the windows were closed.

Authorities said there was only one car seat inside of the vehicle.

A mother of two of the children returned to the vehicle and refused to explain why the children were left alone.

The woman, whose name was not released, was arrested and charged with confinement in a motor vehicle.

The case was referred to the State's Attorney's Office and further charges may be pending.