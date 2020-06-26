1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

3 people dead after apparently drinking hand sanitizer, New Mexico officials say

National

by: Allison Keys and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three people are dead, three in critical condition and a seventh is permanently blind due to methanol poisoning from hand sanitizer, The New Mexico Department of Health reports.

All seven people apparently drank the substance, the NMDH stated. The department says the first case was reported to the New Mexico Poison Control Center on May 7.

The other six cases have happened since May 29.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently advised the public to not use nine brands of hand sanitizers that were discovered to contain methanol. Individuals who have purchased any of those brands of hand sanitizer are urged to stop using them and to dispose of them as you would hazardous waste.

NMDOH reports that in addition to the nine brands of hand sanitizer, non-commercially produced or bootlegged hand sanitizer may also contain methanol.

“If you think you may have used or consumed hand sanitizer containing methanol, please seek medical care,” said Dept. of Health Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel in a press release. “An antidote to methanol poisoning is available, but the earlier someone gets treated for methanol poisoning the better the chance of recovery.”

It’s not clear what led the individuals to ingest the toxic substance, but health officials have previously noted that hand sanitizer has been consumed as a substitute for alcohol.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss