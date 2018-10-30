3 children hit by vehicle, killed at bus stop in Indiana Video

ROCHESTER, INDIANA (WISH-TV) - Three children were struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning while waiting at a bus stop, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP says the fatal incident happened at approximately 7:15 at a bus stop in the 4800 block of South State Road 25 near Rochester, Indiana.

Police say all three children, two girls and a boy, were of elementary school age. One other child, who was seriously injured, was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

According to the ISP, all three children killed were from the same family.

The driver of vehicle did remain on scene.

Following the fatal incident, the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation released the following statement: