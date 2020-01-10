2 men banned from park for years for walking on Old Faithful

FILE – In this May 21, 2011, file photo, tourists photograph Old Faithful erupting on schedule late in the afternoon in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Two men who pleaded guilty to trespassing on the cone of Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park were sentenced to 10 days in jail and have been banned from the park for five years. Eric Schefflin, 20, of Lakewood, Colo., and Ryan Goetz. 25, of Woodstock, N.Y., were sentenced on Dec. 5 by U.S. Magistrate Mark Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs, park officials announced Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Two men who pleaded guilty to trespassing on the cone of Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park last fall were sentenced to 10 days in jail and have been banned from the park for five years.

Park employees and other witnesses saw two people on the geyser on Sept. 10 taking photos with their cellphones.

At least one witness shared photos with park rangers, who cited the two defendants.

Park officials said the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin and there is scalding water just below the surface.