2 charged in one of the largest cocaine busts in U.S. history

An officer with a dog inspects a container along the Delaware River in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. U.S. authorities have seized more than $1 billion worth of cocaine from a ship at a Philadelphia port, calling it one of the largest drug busts in American history. The U.S. attorney’s office in Philadelphia announced the […]

Two members of a container ship’s crew face federal drug charges after agents raided their vessel at a Philadelphia port and seized about 33,000 pounds (15,000 kilograms) of cocaine.

Court documents filed Tuesday charge Ivan Durasevic and Fonofaavae Tiasage with conspiracy to possess cocaine aboard a ship subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

An affidavit says the two crew members admitted they helped load cocaine onto the MSC Gayane while it was at sea. Agents say a total of 14 boats approached the vessel on two separate occasions. Crew members allegedly helped transfer bales of cocaine from the boats to the container ship.

An online court docket does not list defense attorneys for the defendants.

Federal prosecutors call it one of the largest cocaine seizures in U.S. history.