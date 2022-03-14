DALLAS T.X. (WROC) — It’s not uncommon to see kids set up a lemonade stand to raise some money, but ten-year-old Mac Connaster wasn’t doing it for a new bike or in fact anything for himself.

He did it to help kids who are caught in the war in Ukraine trying to get to safety.

“I was watching the news a lot and i saw there were a lot of people evacuating the country, and i didn’t want anyone to get left behind.” said Connaster

His goal was to get at least 500 dollars to send to the charity, “Save the Children” however, he raised more than 1,400 dollars.