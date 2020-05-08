1 law firm gets lion’s share of $112M in NFL concussion fees

Breaking News
143 COVID-19 deaths, 1,705 confirmed cases in Monroe County, hospitalizations down to 88, 16 in ICU
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

1 law firm gets lion’s share of $112M in NFL concussion fees

National

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Christopher Seeger, Shawn Wooden

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2014, file photo, co-lead players’ lawyer Christopher Seeger, left, and client former NFL player Shawn Wooden speak with members of the media after a hearing on the proposed NFL concussion settlement outside of the U.S. Courthouse in Philadelphia. After several years of infighting over $112 million in legal fees in the NFL concussion case, a federal appeals court has approved a plan to give nearly half the money to Seeger’s firm. The decision Thursday, May 7, 2020, grants New York-based Seeger Weiss over $51 million, more than 10 times the amount of any other firm, including the lawyers who filed the first cases in 2012. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — After years of infighting over $112 million in legal fees in the NFL concussion case, a federal appeals court has approved a plan that gives nearly half the money to a single law firm.

The decision Thursday grants New York-based Seeger Weiss over $51 million, more than 10 times the amount of any other firm, including the lawyers who filed the first cases in 2012.

It was lawyer Christopher Seeger who steered the negotiations that led to a surprise settlement in 2013 and who managed the case through several appeals.

The settlement, expected to cost the NFL more than $1 billion over time, spared the league a trial over claims that it long hid what it knew about the link between concussions and brain injuries.

Fund managers have approved $785 million in claims and paid out $681 million to more than 1,000 retired players or their families. And more than 12,000 of the approximately 20,500 retirees have gotten baseline testing.

Seeger, in a written statement Friday, said he was proud that the settlement is “providing much needed care and support to former NFL players in need.”

Lawyers who challenged the fee split complained that Senior District Judge Anita B. Brody, of Philadelphia, had asked Seeger — and not an outside party — to recommend how much each firm should get. Some firms represented more than 1,000 players, while Seeger directly represented only about 20.

“As the Third Circuit has repeatedly concluded, the district court carefully managed this litigation and showed extraordinary involvement in the stewardship of a complicated class action settlement,” Seeger wrote.

Lawyer Craig Mitnick, whose split of the pot was left at about $675,000, felt the appeals court did not fully explain its reasoning. Oral arguments set for last month were canceled amid the COVID-19 courthouse shutdown, he noted.

“It was almost like a disregard for the facts … a rushed decision to get it off the docket,” Mitnick said.

The claims process was difficult, prolonged and ultimately disappointing for many of his clients, he said.

As of the latest fund report issued Monday, about 35% of submitted claims have been paid, 31% denied and 10% withdrawn. The rest are being processed. The average payout is about $650,000, according to the report.

“The majority of the players didn’t get the benefit of the bargain that they thought they thought they would,” Mitnick said.

The settlement offers compensation of as much as $5 million for the most serious illnesses linked to football concussions, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, ALS, and past deaths involving chronic traumatic encephalopathy. However, later cases of CTE, which some call the signature disease of football, are excluded.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss