'No trick-or-treat': Sheriff's Office posts signs in yards of registered sex offenders

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (KRON) - A Sheriff's Office in Georgia is taking a proactive approach to warn parents which houses to avoid while out trick-or-treating today.

The Butts County Sheriff's Office posted "no trick-or-treat" signs in the yards of registered sex offenders in the area.

The signs read "Warning! No trick-or-treat at this address!! A community safety message from Butts County Sheriff Gary Long."

The signs also include graphics of stop signs and a Halloween candy bag with a large caution sign over it.

"Georgia law forbids registered sex offenders from participating in Halloween, to include decorations on their property.... Make sure to avoid houses which are marked with the attached posted signs," the Facebook post reads.

The signs were placed "in accordance with Georgia Law O.C.G.A. 42-1-12-i(5)," Sheriff Long added.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, each count's sheriff's office "shall inform the public of the presence of sexual offenders in each community."

Long says the signs will be removed by Thursday morning.