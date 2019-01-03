'Bird Box' home featured in Netflix film becomes California tourist attraction

Photo: Google Maps

MONROVIA (KRON) - A lot of people have "Bird Box" on the brain.

It's even (unfortunately) inspired the "Bird Box Challenge," which by the way Netflix is advising very strongly against.

The Netflix film has produced quite the following, with many fans flocking to the actual "Bird Box" home in Monrovia, which is located about 20 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

That's right -- the "Bird Box" home is an actual house that you can apparently visit.

According to TMZ, the owner of the home was paid $12,000 for exterior shots of her home to be taken.

The home is where several of the main characters including Sandra Bullock try to seek refuge from the mysterious force lurking outside its doors.

"A handful of visitors have been showing up to take photos at the house every day, including Christmas Day, since the movie was released on Dec. 13," the owner told TMZ.

Since its release, the movie has been viewed by more than 45 million accounts, according to Netflix.

If you're part of the, we don't know, 2 percent that has yet to see the movie, you can check out the trailer below: