National Women’s Hall of Fame to be relocated

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Tom Reed paid a visit to the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls Wednesday to tour the new facility that’s being prepared for move in later this year.

The hall is currently located on Fall Street, but the location isn’t big enough for the growing organization.

The old Seneca Knitting Mill on Canal Street is in the process of being renovated and will become the new home of the Women’s Hall of fame shortly.

“You can see the drastic change. This is gonna be a great venue, this is going to be a great legacy to the historic nature of what we’re talking about here is women’s rights,” said Reed.

Reed isn’t the only one who recognized the importance of the history of women’s rights.

“I think that the importance of this has deep meaning for our country, women were always a party of the democratic process in this country,” said Board Member of the National Women’s Hall of Fame, Jeanne Giovanni.

The move will start this fall — dates for a grand opening have not been set.