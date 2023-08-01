ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City Police Department and Neighborhood Service Centers are partnering with community organizations to bring a National Night Out to Rochester.

National Night Out is an annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood connections, and event organizers say the night is to help make Rochester a safer, more caring place to live.

Events will be held on Tuesday, August 1, in each quadrant of the city:

Northeast NSC/Clinton Section

All Northeast Neighborhoods and block clubs : Activities will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the International Plaza at 828 North Clinton Avenue. Activities include meeting your neighbors, recreational activities, performances, music, and free food.

Northwest NSC/Lake Section

All Northwest Neighborhoods and Block Clubs: From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., grilled hotdogs will be provided at the Cameron Teen Center parking lot at 48 Cameron Street.

Southwest NSC/Genesee Section and Central Section

Wadsworth Square Neighborhood Group : There will be an ice cream social at 7 p.m. at Wadsworth Square Park.

: There will be an ice cream social at 7 p.m. at Wadsworth Square Park. Corn Hill Neighbors Association : At 7 p.m., there will be an ice cream social at the gazebo at Lunsford Park at 441 Frederick Douglass Street.

: At 7 p.m., there will be an ice cream social at the gazebo at Lunsford Park at 441 Frederick Douglass Street. Upper Mt Hope Neighborhood Association : 6 through 8 p.m. at Eastmoreland Park on Eastmoreland Drive and Shelbourne Road.

: 6 through 8 p.m. at Eastmoreland Park on Eastmoreland Drive and Shelbourne Road. 19th Ward Neighborhood Association: The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. A motorcade will leave Bull’s Head Plaza at 5:30 p.m., ending at Genesee Valley Park Roundhouse shelter for a cook-out. The evening will include a Salute to the Rochester Police Department representatives and Ms. Frances Johnson, 1931 – 2023. Attendees can also enjoy a performance by the Nate Rawls Community Jazz Band. Hamburgers, hot dogs, and an ice cream truck will be provided.

Southeast NSC/Goodman Section and Central Section