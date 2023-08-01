ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City Police Department and Neighborhood Service Centers are partnering with community organizations to bring a National Night Out to Rochester.
National Night Out is an annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood connections, and event organizers say the night is to help make Rochester a safer, more caring place to live.
Events will be held on Tuesday, August 1, in each quadrant of the city:
Northeast NSC/Clinton Section
- All Northeast Neighborhoods and block clubs: Activities will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the International Plaza at 828 North Clinton Avenue. Activities include meeting your neighbors, recreational activities, performances, music, and free food.
Northwest NSC/Lake Section
- All Northwest Neighborhoods and Block Clubs: From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., grilled hotdogs will be provided at the Cameron Teen Center parking lot at 48 Cameron Street.
Southwest NSC/Genesee Section and Central Section
- Wadsworth Square Neighborhood Group: There will be an ice cream social at 7 p.m. at Wadsworth Square Park.
- Corn Hill Neighbors Association: At 7 p.m., there will be an ice cream social at the gazebo at Lunsford Park at 441 Frederick Douglass Street.
- Upper Mt Hope Neighborhood Association: 6 through 8 p.m. at Eastmoreland Park on Eastmoreland Drive and Shelbourne Road.
- 19th Ward Neighborhood Association: The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. A motorcade will leave Bull’s Head Plaza at 5:30 p.m., ending at Genesee Valley Park Roundhouse shelter for a cook-out. The evening will include a Salute to the Rochester Police Department representatives and Ms. Frances Johnson, 1931 – 2023. Attendees can also enjoy a performance by the Nate Rawls Community Jazz Band. Hamburgers, hot dogs, and an ice cream truck will be provided.
Southeast NSC/Goodman Section and Central Section
- ABC Street Neighborhood Association: From 6 to 8:30 p.m., hamburgers, hotdogs, and ice-cream sundaes will be provided at Harvard Street/Calumet.
- Lock 66 Neighborhood Association: From 6 through 8 p.m., a picnic will occur at Sumner Park.
- North Winton Village Neighborhood Association: Finger foods will be provided from 5:30 through 7:30 p.m. Linear Gardens on East Main Street (Almost to North Winton Road).
- Beechwood Neighborhood Association: Pizza will be available from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Covenant United Methodist Church located at 1124 Culver Road.