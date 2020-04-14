1  of  75
Yosemite webcams double in views in the last month

by: Nathaly Juarez

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Oct. 2, 2013, file photo, shows a view seen on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Tammy Webber, File)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Views on the Yosemite webcams doubled in views within the last month, Yosemite National Park officials say.

In March, nearly 85,000 people visited Yosemite Conservancy’s webcam pages, double the amount of monthly views from January and February.

On the webcams viewers can see scenery of Yosemite Falls, Half Dome, El Capitan, and the High Sierra on Yosemite Conservancy’s website.

“The webcams provide for a moment of relaxation, contemplation and awe during these difficult times,” said Yosemite Conservancy President Frank Dean. “While Yosemite is temporarily closed, the webcams offer an easy and inspiring way for people to stay connected to the park and see its iconic scenery in real time.”

Viewers can see a live stream of Yosemite Falls, which is one of the tallest waterfalls in North America, with a total drop of 2,424 feet.

The three other webcams refresh every 30 seconds, offering views of Yosemite’s High Sierra, with Half Dome and Clouds Rest in the foreground; Half Dome from Ahwahnee Meadow; and the 3,000-foot-high granite face of El Capitan.

