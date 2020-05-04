Live Now
Gov. Cuomo gives daily COVID-19 briefing in Rochester
WWE star John Cena surprises Florida 7-year-old battling life-threatening illness

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Alexis Pastore

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) — WWE superstar John Cena has given a 7-year-old battling a life-threatening illness one of the best early birthday surprises.

Cena, a Tampa Bay resident, visited David Castle at his Odessa home Sunday. David, who turns 8 on May 10, is battling Wilms tumor, a type of childhood cancer that starts in the kidneys.

Tammy Miller, David’s mom, said Cena brought her son lots of goodies, including two WWE title belts, signed T-shirts, a signed program, signed bobblehead, hat and some of his armbands.

Miller said David was excited and cried tears of joy when he saw one of his favorite wrestlers.

The surprise visit was made possible by officials with Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The little WWE fan was diagnosed with Wilms tumor on Oct. 25, 2019. He was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital after not feeling well and being tired for several days. Doctors reported David’s illness was already in stage 4 upon diagnosis. The tumor has begun to spread to other parts of his body.

Miller said David has already undergone painful tests, surgery and long days and nights at the hospital. He still has many months of radiation and chemotherapy to go.

The family has a GoFundMe page set up to help with Castle’s medical expenses.

