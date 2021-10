World Menopause Day is on Oct. 18.

One non-profit organization is working to change the conversation surrounding menopause.

The group “Let’s Talk Menopause” is behind this ad campaign, which debuted across New York City subway stations Monday.

Their goal is to raise awareness so the topic is no longer a taboo.

Women’s mental health psychotherapist and co-founder of “Let’s Talk Menopause” Donna Klassen discussed how the organization came to be and the signs and symptoms of menopause.