Woman slapped in the face in Arizona over ‘go back to Mexico’ comment

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) — A video going viral shows an Arizona woman being slapped in the face after telling another woman at a gas station to “go back to Mexico.”

Greg Conn posted the video to Facebook on Saturday showing a white woman at a Phoenix convenience store telling a customer, later identified in the post as Karina Rodriguez, that she wasn’t welcome in the store.

“Five seconds after I was checking out, this lady walks in and all upset that her pump wasn’t working and that there was a line in the gas station,” Conn said. “She started yelling at the clerk to go get another clerk to come out.”

He said he started recording as the woman began arguing with Rodriguez, reported KTVK.

She told Rodriguez to “go back to your country” and then asked her where she was born.

“I was born in America, b***h, where are your ancestors from?” Rodriguez responds.

As Rodriguez and a man with her headed for the door with their bag, the woman tells Rodriguez she’s “going back to Mexico.”

Surveillance video shows the woman walking toward the couple pointing her finger, even pushing the man in his shoulder while his hands are in pockets, reported KTVK.

The woman also tells the clerk not to serve Rodriguez and grabs her arm.

Rodriguez then slaps the woman in the face.

“You deserved it, in my opinion,” Conn is heard saying to the woman as she leaves the store.

“Racism is alive and well,” Conn said in his Facebook post.

The woman’s husband, who was not identified, said his law firm is now the target of harassment after the incident, reported KTVK.

“All I can tell you is that my wife has been going through a mental crisis,” he said. “I love her dearly and that’s not who she is, and I just want everyone to know how sorry I am. And to the lady in that altercation, I am so sorry.”

The store has banned the woman from all 13 of its locations in the state.

The video has been shared more than 20,000 times.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

