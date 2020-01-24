Woman dies after hair, clothing gets caught in raisin processing machine

Live Now
by: Nathaly Juarez

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Sanger Herald

DEL REY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after her hair and clothing got stuck while clearing debris on Friday from a raisin processing machine, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened at the Del Rey Packing Company in Del Rey.

Officials say the woman died as a result of the trauma she suffered.  

Credit: Sanger Herald

Several units are currently on the scene including Sanger Fire and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health will handle the investigation. 

