Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

White House asks U.S. employers to strengthen the economy

Ronnie Das

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – The White House is calling upon employers to make a “Pledge to America’s Workers.”

The pledge asks employers to create more jobs and strengthen the economy. More than 430 companies and organizations have signed the pledge, according to the White House.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need to build and expand high-quality pathways that will lead to good jobs and rewarding careers for all Americans, especially those most affected by this crisis,” says a press release from the White House. “The Trump Administration remains committed to supporting the millions of workers who need assistance right now while building a resilient, agile workforce for the future.”

An Executive Order established the National Council for the American Worker in July of 2018. The council is charged with developing a national strategy for training and retraining the workers needed across high-demand industries. The National Council for the American Worker is Co-Chaired by Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, and Acting Director of the Domestic Policy Council Brooke Rollins.

President Trump’s Executive Order also established the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. The board seeks to improve data transparency for jobs as well as skills-based hiring and training.

To learn more about the Pledge to America’s Workers, email Workforcepledge@who.eop.gov

